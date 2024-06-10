Featured

Dr Bawumia gifts Black Stars GHȻ500,000

Nii Ayitey Brown Sports News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 14:38

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has generously donated GHȻ500,000 to the Black Stars to support their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During his visit to the team's camp, Dr. Bawumia delivered a message of goodwill from Ghanaians and assured the team of the government's unwavering support to ensure their qualification for the World Cup.

Accompanied by key government officials including Chief of Staff Madame Frema Opare, Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, and others, Dr. Bawumia encouraged the players to aim for victory against the Central African Republic.

He conveyed the solidarity of the President and the entire nation, highlighting the significant attention the team commands, even causing the President to pause a cabinet meeting to watch their last game against Mali.

Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the NPP, announced the donation on behalf of the Vice President, and emphasised its role as aiding the team’s preparation for the World Cup qualifiers.

Kurt Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, expressed gratitude for the Vice President’s visit and reassured him of the team's dedication and readiness for the upcoming game.

He highlighted the commitment of the players, evidenced in their performance against Mali, as a promising sign for their qualification efforts.

Coach Otto Addo also thanked the Vice President for his motivational support, pledging that the team would strive to secure victory.

Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey, expressed his gratitude for the Vice President's visit and appealed for better facilities, such as improved stadiums and football pitches, to enhance the development of football in the country.