MTN FA Cup semis showdowns: Kotoko eye redemption as Chelsea chase historic glory

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 10 - 2025 , 14:43 3 minutes read

Two of Ghana’s most tactically astute coaches—Samuel Boadu and Abdul Karim Zito—are poised for a strategic showdown as Asante Kotoko lock horns with Berekum Chelsea in a much-anticipated MTN FA Cup semi-final clash at the T&A Park in Tarkwa tomorrow.

It is not just an ordinary semi-final clash. Tomorrow’s encounter is a meeting of minds, a collision of legacies, and a defining moment for two clubs with everything to play for.

On the line is a place in the final, a shot at silverware, and the chance to reshape what has been a frustrating domestic season for both sides.

Boadu vs Zito

Few coaches know their way around the MTN FA Cup like Samuel Boadu and Karim Zito. Boadu, now in charge of Kotoko, is a two-time FA Cup winner with Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC, bringing with him a reputation for expansive, attack-minded football.

His counterpart, Zito, masterminded Dreams FC’s fairy-tale cup triumph two years ago and took them to the CAF Confederation Cup, cementing his status as a master of tournament football.

Zito, freshly installed as Kotoko boss, has steadied a ship that has been drifting under his predecessor. Unbeaten in his first two matches, Zito has reignited belief at Adako Jachie, and tomorrow’s semi-final is a litmus test of his early progress.

A proven cup specialist, Zito now has the chance to make an instant impact at Kotoko, a club desperate to end their eight-year FA Cup drought.

Albert Amoah, Kotoko’s top scorer in this year’s tournament with two goals, will be key to their attacking thrust, supported by the likes of Patrick Ansu, Augustine Henneh, and Collins Ameyaw.

However, the Porcupine Warriors will need to balance their aggressive style with the tactical discipline Zito demands, especially against a coach as shrewd as Boadu.

Boadu, no stranger to cup success himself, leads Berekum Chelsea into this encounter with quiet confidence as he guns for a third title with a third club—an unprecedented feat.

His Chelsea side edged past Bechem United in a cagey quarter-final, thanks to a solitary strike from red-hot forward Stephen Amankonah, who has now netted three goals in the tournament. Amankonah remains Chelsea’s talisman, and Kotoko’s back line will have their hands full containing him.

Boadu’s squad, featuring experienced names such as Emmanuel Sarpong, Haruna Shaibu, and Mohammed Abubakar, blends youth and experience well.

Expect a calculated, counter-attacking approach, with Boadu known for outmanoeuvring more favoured opponents when it matters most.

Tactical chess match

Tomorrow’s semi-final promises an absorbing tactical duel. Zito favours structured build-up and midfield control, while Boadu’s game is more direct, exploiting the wings and quick transitions.

The midfield battle—likely to feature Justice Blay and Michael Kyei for Chelsea against Daniel Adjetey and Kwame Opoku for Kotoko—will be decisive. Whoever gains the upper hand in this department could dictate the tempo of the game.

Underdog dreams: Attram De Visser vs Golden Kicks

Before the heavyweight clash on Sunday, the T&A Park will host a historic encounter today between Attram De Visser and Golden Kicks—two second-tier clubs both dreaming of a fairytale run to the final.

The last time a Division One side won the FA Cup was in 2011, when Abedi Pele guided Nania FC to rewrite the script in the second most prestigious domestic competition.

Now, Godwin Attram, a former Black Stars forward, is hoping to draw inspiration from that feat. His energetic, technically gifted Attram De Visser side have been the surprise package of this year’s tournament.

However, Golden Kicks have been quietly impressive, navigating a tricky draw to reach this stage and have built a reputation as giant-killers this season.

A win for either would not only make history—it would set up a possible David-versus-Goliath final that would captivate fans nationwide.