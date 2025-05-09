Featured

Jerry Ahmed Shaib retained as President of Ghana Weightlifting Federation

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 09 - 2025 , 19:03 2 minutes read

Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF).

Mr Shaib secured an overwhelming victory over his contender, Mr Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, and he will steer the affairs of the federation for the next four years.

The elective congress, held virtually on Friday, May 9, 2025, reflected the overwhelming confidence and trust delegates have in the leadership of the incumbent President, Mr Shaib.

In other results, Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade, former Deputy Secretary-General of the Federation, was elected Secretary-General, prevailing over his challenger, Ms Peggy Crabbe.

Madam Elizabeth Owusu Agyapong, who previously served as Deputy Treasurer, was elected Treasurer following a vote of confidence by delegates.

The newly elected Board Members include Dr Christopher Akwesi Adomako, Prof. Jonathan Quartey, and Mr Benjamin Addy, who will all serve on the Federation’s governing body.

The elections were monitored by Dr Ibrahim Abdul, President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation and a Board Member of the Weightlifting Federation of Africa.

Dr Abdul commended the GWF for organising a transparent and successful electoral process and encouraged the new leadership to foster unity and prioritise grassroots development to expand the sport’s reach and participation.

A delegate and representative from the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Dr Kyle Calhoum Pierce, expressed his excitement over the election and assured the newly elected board of his maximum support to develop the sport, especially in schools.

Mr. Ernest Danso, 3rd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), who represented the GOC at the congress, lauded the Federation’s efforts and urged the new board to unite all stakeholders, emphasising the significant contribution weightlifting continues to make to Ghana’s medal haul in international competitions.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr Shaib expressed deep appreciation to the Elections Committee, chaired by Naa Odofoley Nortey and supported by Mr Muniru Kassim Mohammed, Secretary-General of the Ghana Olympic Committee, for their diligent work in ensuring a smooth electoral process.

He congratulated all newly elected members and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the sport of weightlifting across the country.

Mr Shaib also extended an invitation to all stakeholders to come together as Ghana prepares to host the rest of the continent in August for the 2025 African Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships.