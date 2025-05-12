Featured

Asante Kotoko, Golden Kick for FA Cup final

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 02:21 3 minutes read

Asante Kotoko will face the surprise package of the tournament, Golden Kick FC, in the final of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup after a pulsating weekend of semi-final action at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium served up drama, heartbreak that the competition usually delivers.

The Porcupine Warriors booked their ticket to the June 15 showdown with a gritty 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea yesterday, sealed by a late header from substitute Albert Amoah in the 80th minute.

It was a classic smash-and-grab from Kotoko, who soaked up pressure for large spells before delivering the knockout blow to snatch victory and spark scenes of jubilation among their boisterous travelling fans.

Despite the scoreline, this was no cagey encounter. From the first whistle, Chelsea looked the more composed side, controlling the tempo and carving out chances.

Stephen Amankona, their dynamic winger, tormented Kotoko’s backline with a flurry of jinking runs and dangerous deliveries. But their finishing deserted them at crucial moments—wastefulness that would come back to haunt them.

Kotoko, meanwhile, looked second-best in the opening exchanges but gradually grew into the game. Anchored by a resolute defence and marshalled in midfield by the ever-composed Richmond Lamptey, they absorbed Chelsea’s threat and waited patiently.

Their moment arrived with ten minutes to play, when Amoah ghosted into the box unmarked to nod home from close range—a sucker punch that knocked the wind out of Chelsea’s sails.

If Kotoko’s win was a tale of resilience and clinical execution, last Saturday’s semi-final was a celebration of fearless, attacking football by Division One League side, Golden Kick FC.

In their first-ever semi-final appearance, Golden Kick stunned Attram De Visser with a sensational 3-1 triumph, becoming only the third second-tier team in Ghanaian football history to reach the FA Cup final.

The match had barely settled when a catastrophic own goal from goalkeeper Dawuud Ishaque handed Golden Kick the lead in the 16th minute. That moment of madness sparked a ruthless onslaught.

Six minutes later, David Amuzu doubled their advantage after capitalising on a defensive blunder, and just two minutes into the second half, Bless Ege added a third with a composed finish that left fans rubbing their eyes in disbelief. Attram De Visser managed a consolation through a brilliant header from Precious Yaw Gyimah, but by then, the damage had been done.

Golden Kick’s fearless run—dumping out giants like Hearts of Oak and Karela United along the way—has become the feel-good story of this year’s competition.

Tactically disciplined, physically aggressive, and mentally unshakeable, they’ve earned their shot at glory.

“This is history,” said head coach Peter Fiifi Parker. “We’re not just here to make up the numbers—we want to win it.”

With their victory, Golden Kick join the elite company of Nania FC (2011 champions) and Okwahu United (2016 finalists) as second-tier clubs to reach the grand finale. And now, they stand one game away from completing a dream journey.

The final is slated for June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon.