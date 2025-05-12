Featured

Hearts warn supporters against unruly conduct

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 02:29 2 minutes read

Accra Hearts of Oak have issued a stern warning to their supporters, urging them to follow proper procedures in addressing concerns about the club’s management, rather than resorting to unlawful actions and intimidation.

This comes in the wake of a recent incident in which a group of agitated supporters stormed the club's office complex, attempting to force Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, out of the office.

The supporters accused Anku-Adiamah of ceding control of the club’s affairs to board members, Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei, allegedly without playing an active role in the day-to-day administration of the team.

Speaking to Graphic Sports yesterday, a Board Member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, described the actions of the supporters as “unruly” and emphasised that such conduct would not be tolerated by the club.

“That was a very unfortunate development because the supporters have their role to play in the club, but what they did is definitely not right,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

“Hearts is a big club with very responsible people handling it. If the supporters have a problem, they should channel their complaint to the leadership of the NCC [National Chapters Committee], and the board will look at it. If necessary, action will be taken — but not by attacking the MD or calling for his resignation. That’s very unfortunate,” he said.

The club reiterated its commitment to respecting its supporters’ opinions but stressed that the right procedures must be followed through recognised communication structures.

The board also reminded fans that Hearts, as one of Ghana’s most storied football clubs, operated with defined structures and governance mechanisms that must be respected.

In recent weeks, tensions have risen among fans due to the club’s underwhelming performances and perceived lack of direction. However, the board insists that it is actively working to steer the club back to its winning ways and calls for unity and discipline among the fanbase.