Medeama coach denies Mamudu exit rumours

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 05 - 2025 , 14:27 2 minutes read

The Head Coach of Medeama SC, Ibrahim Tanko, has dismissed reports suggesting that defender Kamaradini Mamudu is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form this season, earning a recent call-up to the senior national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

His performances have sparked speculation about a potential move away from the Ghana Premier League former champions.

However, speaking after Medeama’s 3-1 victory over Nations FC last Saturday, Coach Tanko clarified that he was unaware of any offers for the player.

“I’m not aware of any interest from clubs outside. Mamudu is one of the pillars of this team,” he stated. “That’s why he’s a national team player and he’s doing very well. But I always say it’s not about an individual — it’s about teamwork.”

Tanko highlighted Mamudu’s attacking contributions, noting his goal-scoring record despite being a defender. He explained that the defender’s tactical role often saw him operating like a midfielder when Medeama were in possession, which had contributed to his goal tally.

“I’m not surprised he’s scoring a lot of goals. When we have the ball, he plays almost like a midfielder,” the coach added.

Addressing calls for more Medeama players to be considered for the national team, Tanko noted that it was not his place to make recommendations but acknowledged his relationship with the national team coaches.

“I don’t think I have to recommend him. The national team coaches are watching. They are my friends, and if we’re discussing players, I will certainly speak well of Prosper Boakye,” he said.