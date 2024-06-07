Featured

Manchester United retains Kobbie Mainoo, offers new deal to Omari Forson

Nii Ayitey Brown Sports News Jun - 07 - 2024 , 17:27

In the latest announcement from Manchester United, the club has revealed its list of retained players for the upcoming season.

Notable among the retained players is 19-year-old midfielder Kobbie Boateng Mainoo while winger Omari Forson has been offered a new contract to stay with the Red Devils.

Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Boateng Mainoo, who made his mark with a stunning debut in an EFL cup match back in January 2023, has been a standout performer for Manchester United. His memorable moments include a crucial Premier League goal against Wolves in the dying minutes, securing a thrilling 4-3 victory for the team.

Throughout the season, Mainoo has consistently impressed, from scoring against top rivals like Liverpool to clinching the FA Cup title with a winning goal against rivals, Manchester City.

Born in Greater Manchester to Ghanaian parents, Mainoo has already earned caps with the England national team, reflecting his remarkable journey from debut to international recognition.

With 32 appearances and four goals across various competitions this season, Mainoo's retention underscores his pivotal role in the squad. Furthermore, his potential involvement in the Euros hints at a promising future, potentially closing the door on representing Ghana's Black Stars.

Omari Forson

Meanwhile, Omari Forson, the English-born Ghanaian forward, has been offered a new deal by Manchester United. Despite limited senior appearances last season, Forson's talent has not gone unnoticed.

Joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, Forson's contributions have gradually earned him recognition, culminating in his Premier League debut, where he provided an assist for Mainoo's decisive goal against Wolves.

While the club has extended the offer, the decision now rests with Forson, as Manchester United awaits his response regarding the future of his career with the Red Devils.

As Manchester United prepares for the challenges ahead, the retention of Mainoo and the offer extended to Forson reflect the club's commitment to nurturing talent and building a formidable squad for the upcoming season.