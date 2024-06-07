Featured

FC Samartex boss credits success to strategy, support

Maurice Quansah Sports News Jun - 07 - 2024 , 17:47

In a season marked by strategic brilliance and unyielding support, FC Samartex 1996 emerged as the uncrowned champions of the Ghana Premier League, with the club's president, Dr Richard Duah Nsenkyire, attributing their remarkable triumph to a robust recruitment policy, intensive pre-season preparation, the integration of performance-monitoring technology and strong home support.

The 'Timber Giants' secured the league title last Sunday with a crucial 1-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena. Emmanuel Mamah's decisive goal not only marked their 15th home win—an unrivaled record in the league—but also established a nine-point lead over their closest rivals, Aduana FC, with two matches still to play.

Reflecting on the team's success in only their second season in the topflight, Dr Nsenkyire, acknowledged that their triumph arrived three years ahead of their strategic plan.

"The league victory came early because we gave ourselves five years of continuous improvement, scouting for the best players as part of our strategy to dominate Ghana football," he stated.

Strategic planning

He paid tribute to Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, as a key figure in their journey who had provided crucial technical advice on recruitment and strategic planning on survival and triumph before returning to Kotoko. The coach was close to taking charge of the Samreboi-based side until he heeded a call from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to return to Kotoko.

"We improved upon certain things we did wrong last season and prioritised preparation for the league by having an eight-week pre-season campaign at the Safari Valley Resort, where the players concentrated on the exercise and had no contact with the outside world," Dr Nsenkyire explained.

The pre-season also included the Nsenkyire Cup, a tournament involving Samartex, Legon Cities, and Berekum Chelsea, which helped the team enter the league well prepared. By the fourth week, Dr Nsenkyire said he recognised the team's potential and began boosting the players' confidence that they stood a chance to make a good impression in the league.

Despite a few setbacks during the campaign, including a home loss to Nations FC, their belief remained steadfast. By the 14th week, when they ascended to the top of the league, both the players and management were determined to maintain their lead and make history in their second season in the Premier League.

Support

Reflecting on their journey, Dr Nsenkyire underscored the essential blend of strategic planning and strong home support that underpinned their campaign.

"We set our minds to make history and resolved not to give up the top spot. Our supporters played a key role and were our 12th man in our matches," he told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

On June 16, the Nsenkyire Arena will come alive with a festive atmosphere as FC Samartex hosts Accra Lions in their final league fixture, which also doubles as their coronation match.