Who is Brandon Thomas-Asante, the new Black Stars player

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 08 - 2024 , 12:50

Brandon Thomas-Asante is looking forward to a successful international career with the Black Stars after Coach Otto Addo handed the West Bromwich Albion forward a surprise call-up for Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The 25-year-old had an outstanding season as one of the English Championship side's top scorers last season, netting 12 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Born in Milton Keynes, England, to a Ghanaian father and a Jamaican mother, Thomas-Asante began his career at MK Dons’ Academy at 12 years old. During his early professional years, Brandon had loan spells with Sutton United, Oxford City, Ebbsfleet United, and Salford City, where he started to showcase his goal contributions.

Although not a traditional out-and-out striker, he excels with his high pressing and dribbling skills, creating opportunities for teammates like Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus.

Personal information

Full name: Solomon Brandon Michael Clarke Thomas-Asante

Date of birth: December 29, 1998 (Aged 25)

Age: 25

Place of birth: England Milton Keynes

Height: 1.82 m

Positions: Centre-Forward

Team: West Bromwich Albion

Club Career: Former Teams

Years Team

2016–2019: Milton Keynes Dons

2018–2019: Sutton United

2019: Oxford City (loan)

2019: Ebbsfleet United

2019–2022: Salford City

2022– West Bromwich Albion

Honours:

Salford City:

2019–20: Winner, EFL

Trophy