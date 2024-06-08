Brandon Thomas-Asante is looking forward to a successful international career with the Black Stars
Brandon Thomas-Asante is looking forward to a successful international career with the Black Stars
Featured

Who is Brandon Thomas-Asante, the new Black Stars player

Beatrice Laryea Sports News

Brandon Thomas-Asante is looking forward to a successful international career with the Black Stars after Coach Otto Addo handed the West Bromwich Albion forward a surprise call-up for Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old had an outstanding season as one of the English Championship side's top scorers last season, netting 12 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Born in Milton Keynes, England, to a Ghanaian father and a Jamaican mother, Thomas-Asante began his career at MK Dons’ Academy at 12 years old. During his early professional years, Brandon had loan spells with Sutton United, Oxford City, Ebbsfleet United, and Salford City, where he started to showcase his goal contributions.

Although not a traditional out-and-out striker, he excels with his high pressing and dribbling skills, creating opportunities for teammates like Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus.

Other Trending Stories

Personal information 
Full name: Solomon Brandon Michael Clarke Thomas-Asante 

Date of birth:  December 29, 1998 (Aged 25)
Age: 25
Place of birth: England Milton Keynes
Height: 1.82 m
Positions: Centre-Forward
Team: West Bromwich Albion

Club Career: Former Teams
Years        Team    
2016–2019:    Milton Keynes Dons     
2018–2019:    Sutton United 
2019:        Oxford City (loan)    
2019:        Ebbsfleet United 
2019–2022:    Salford City     
2022–        West Bromwich Albion 

Honours: 
Salford City: 
2019–20: Winner, EFL 
Trophy

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |

Like what you see?

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...

0
Shares