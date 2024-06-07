Featured

Otto Addo admits first half struggles in Mali win

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 07 - 2024 , 17:08

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has admitted his side struggled in the first half of the comeback win against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Bamako on Thursday, June 6.

Ghana came from a goal down to beat the Eagles of Mali 2-1 to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Jordan Ayew was the hero of the evening as he came off the bench to score in additional time and send Ghana to go second in Group I on the same points with leaders Comoros.

Kamory Doumbia’s goal looked to have given Mali the win but Ernest Nuamah leveled just after the break and Ayew’s late winner saw the Black Stars secure a vital away win in the qualifiers.

“I think we had big problems in the first twenty minutes. Mali made good pressing; we had difficulties to stand firm and allowed them to make chances," he said in a post-match presser.

“After that the tempo of the game went down, we controlled the game until they scored. It was a little bit unnecessary to go down (0-1). It was a lucky goal but in the second half we came back stronger, we deserve to get the equalizer we had some good crosses and some good chances which didn’t go in but later we scored.”

He continued: “After the goal, Mali made some changes; we had some difficulties and so we also had to make some changes and this is very, very important for the team to understand that this is a team.”

“Not only the first 11 decide the game, also those on the bench and Fatawu did it. Good job in pressing, winning the ball, Jordan was there and he scored. In the end, he was a little bit lucky to score but I think in all well-deserved."