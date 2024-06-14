Featured

Mali sack coach after loss to Ghana & draw with Madagascar

Jun - 14 - 2024

Mali's football federation (FEMAFOOT) announced on Thursday the termination of their contract with head coach Eric Chelle. No official reason was given for the decision, but it follows Mali's recent World Cup qualifying results.

The Eagles lost 1-2 at home to Ghana and drew 0-0 with Madagascar, who played most of the second leg with 10 men, in Group I qualifying matches.

A FEMAFOOT statement, reported on national television, said the executive committee "unanimously decided, with the agreement of the supervisory authority, to end the collaboration" with Chelle.

The 46-year-old Chelle, born in Ivory Coast to a Malian mother and French father, played professionally in France and represented Mali at international level, making five appearances between 2004 and 2006.

He took charge of the national team in May 2022 and guided them to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Prior to his appointment with Mali, Chelle had managed clubs in France's lower divisions.