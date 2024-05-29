Featured

Kylian Mbappe makes cheeky quip ahead of UEFA Champions league final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

Eurosport Sports News May - 29 - 2024 , 15:22

Confirmation of Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid is likely to come very soon, but the man himself is remaining tight-lipped over his next destination. All of the footballing world appears to know that the Frenchman will be a Real Madrid player in the very near future, but Mbappe refused to be drawn on any talk of an imminent move to the Bernabeu.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe was keen to iterate that he will have no vested interest in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid - live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Mbappe is widely expected to join the Spanish champions this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, in arguably the worst-kept secret in football.

However, the 25-year-old refused to nail his colours to the mast and pledge his support behind Los Blancos ahead of the match at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

"No - I'll just watch the final like you," he told CNN.

"When you love football, you watch every game. I watch every game when I can; in France, England, Spain, Germany, Italy. Every league.

"So, of course, I'm going to watch the Champions League."

The Champions League is the one trophy which has so far eluded the Frenchman, and came closest to lifting the famous trophy in 2020 when PSG were 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the final.

Mbappe remains confident that his time will come and hopes that this glaring omission from his trophy cabinet will not detract from an otherwise hugely successful six-year stint in the French capital.

"I think it's part of the journey," he added.

"I have, of course, many opportunities more to win the Champions League, but I think it's part of your destiny.

"We were close a few times. It's part of the game. Now, I'm in the position that I only want to have good feelings, good memories about my journey in Paris and everything that happened in this club and don't forget about the small details."

The France captain also reflected on his decision to stay at PSG in May 2022 after signing a three-year contract extension at the club, with the expectation that he would leave on a free transfer that summer.

"It was more than just staying at PSG," he explained.

"It was the World Cup in Qatar. It was many things around these things. It was a big decision, difficult decision, but I don't regret anything.

"Of course, in a career, you have to take difficult decisions and it's what I did, but I became the all-time top scorer with PSG. I just want to remember the best things; it was not an easy situation and I wish nobody to live that."

credit: eurosport.com