Vincent Kompany named new Bayern Munich head coach

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Sports News May - 29 - 2024 , 16:13

Vincent Kompany has left Burnley to join Bayern Munich as their new head coach. The Rekordmeister were on the hunt for a new boss after the departure of Thomas Tuchel, which had been agreed back in February. Bayern finished the 2023-24 season in third place in the Bundesliga, and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals by Real Madrid 4-3 on aggregate.

According to reports, Bayern had been unsuccessful in their pursuit of a replacement for Tuchel, being turned down by a whole host of potential candidates, from former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, to Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and their former boss Julian Nagelsmann, who currently coaches the German national team.

But now, Bayern have a new man in the dugout - Manchester City legend Kompany - who led an exceptional Burnley side to 101 points in the Championship in 2022-23, but he could not keep the Clarets up on their return to the Premier League despite heavy summer investment.

Kompany's side were relegated with 24 points, second from bottom, winning just five league games all season.

In a statement on Wednesday, Burnley said: "We can confirm that Burnley Football Club has come to an agreement that will allow Vincent Kompany to leave Turf Moor.

"Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible.

"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities.

"We wish only the best for Vincent and would like to put on record our appreciation for his dedication every single day he was a part of this football club.

"Our priority remains the stability and success of Burnley FC, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that our ambition is realised - namely our return to the Premier League.

"We have started the search for a new manager and will make an announcement in due course."

Kompany has been revered for his attractive, possession-based style of play, and the way that he transformed the Lancashire club from a defensive, direct side under Sean Dyche to an adventurous, front-footed force.

He had previously plied his managerial trade for the first time at Anderlecht in his native Belgium, where he played 88 times, before leading them for three years as head coach.

Kompany emphasised his desire to employ a possession-based style of play at the Allianz Arena in his first statement as Bayern Munich manager.

Burnley averaged 63.7% possession in the Belgian's first season in charge, a significant increase from the 39.1% they had the season prior.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern," he said.

"It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football.

"As a coach, you have to stand for what you are as a personality.

"I love having the ball, being creative - and we also have to be aggressive on the pitch and courageous.

"I'm now looking forward to the very basic things: working with the players, building a team.

"When the foundation is in place, success will follow."

credit: Eurosport