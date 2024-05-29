Next article: I have not spoken to Hudson-Odoi – Otto Addo

Otto Addo promises attractive football ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifiers

Kweku Zurek Sports News May - 29 - 2024 , 15:08

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has pledged to deliver attractive football as the team prepares for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Addo, who has returned to the helm following the departure of Chris Hughton, is focused on securing Ghana's spot in the 2026 World Cup, having previously led the team to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

In a press conference announcing a 26-man squad for the upcoming June matches, Addo shared his enthusiasm about returning and collaborating with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

"I’m really excited and happy to be back. It was not easy, but the GFA had good talks with Dortmund. I’m excited and looking forward to the next match,” Addo stated.

While he refrained from guaranteeing victories, Addo promised an enjoyable style of play.

“I can’t promise victories, but I can promise you that we will play good football. I want to bring back the joy of watching us play. My players will not be afraid of the ball,” he explained.

Ghana currently sits fourth in the qualifying table with three points. The team aims to secure crucial points against Mali in Bamako on June 6 and the Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 10.