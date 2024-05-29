Next article: Baba Rahman reluctant to return to the Black Stars – Otto Addo

I have not spoken to Hudson-Odoi – Otto Addo

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 29 - 2024 , 14:15

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has said that he had not contacted Nottingham Forest winger Callum James Hudson-Odoi over a possible switch and representing Ghana in future games.

Reports were rife that Hudson-Odoi would be named in Ghana’s squad to face Mali and the Central Africa Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, at a press conference on Wednesday, May 29, to announce the squad, Head Coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo revealed that he had not spoken to the player.

“It is difficult to talk about the future. I haven’t spoken to him yet. To be honest, my head is not there at all. I’m fully focused on Mali,” he said.

Hudson-Odoi had previously been in Ghana for holidays following the end of the 2023/24 season with his presence fueling the speculations.

The 23-year-old is eligible to represent Ghana by birth and can switch his international allegiance despite making three appearances for England.

All of his England appearances were made before he turned 21-years-old making it possible to switch to another country if he chooses.

Hudson-Odoi enjoyed a good maiden season with Forest being involved in 10 goals in 35 matches which included eight Premier League goals.