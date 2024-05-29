Featured

Baba Rahman reluctant to return to the Black Stars – Otto Addo

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 29 - 2024 , 12:25

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has stated categorically that efforts to invite defender Baba Abdul Rahman to the team have proved futile.

According to Coach Otto Addo, Rahman's refusal to join the team for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central Africa Republic stemmed from criticisms and personal attacks endured in the last few years.

He made the statement in response to a question at a press conference to announce the squad for the qualifiers as well as address other concerns on Wednesday, May 29, at the offices of the Ghana Football Association in Accra.

“I spoke with him but he doesn’t want to come back……I don’t know what happened but I think it affected him and his family. Personal attacks, criticisms….if it is tactical or performance wise that’s okay but to attack him personally is not good,” he said.

“This game we will need him but I spoke to him and he was very sure that he was not coming back and it is our fault that he is not coming back,” he added.

Despite being a good player, Rahman has suffered criticisms for years whenever he featured in the team.

The most recent attack was when he was booed at the Baba Yara Stadium by the fans when Ghana faced the Central African Republic in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September 2023.

Rahman, who has 50 appearances for the Black Stars, got his debut call-up to the team in March 2013. The Greek Super League club PAOK defender was one of four young players who were handed their debut Ghana call-up for the crucial 2014 World Cup qualifier against Sudan on March 24, 2013.

The 29-year-old player joined PAOK in July 2023, and has scored seven goals and produced five assists.