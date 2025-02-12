Featured

J Y Appiah asks: Is there any leadership at the GFA?

Feb - 12 - 2025

Former Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Joseph Yaw Appiah, has criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA), describing them as "self-centered" in their management of the sport.

The Kurt Okraku-led administration has been in power for six years, having taken office in 2019, yet has failed to achieve any significant progress.

Their leadership has faced persistent scrutiny, especially following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, marking their first absence from the tournament since 2004.

In an appearance on Prime Take, a sports programme on Joy Prime, Mr Appiah questioned the leadership of the GFA, asking, "Is there any leadership at the GFA?"

"They are self-centered, close circuit. Whatever they say, nobody can challenge it. When you sit down and watch things going on, at times you become sad. When you talk, they will call you to Ethics Committee," he told the host, Muftawu Nabila Abdulai.

He continued: "Look at the performance of the Black Stars, [other] national teams, do what is good if you don't want people to talk. Everybody is afraid to talk, including Team Managers because if you talk, your team will go [to] relegation."

Meanwhile, the country's football governing body is facing mounting pressure following the death of Francis Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley), a devoted Asante Kotoko supporter, during their match against Nsoatreman FC in week 19 of the Premier League.