I'm taking one fight at a time — Laryea

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 13:59

World title hopeful Samuel Martei Laryea has set his sights on a world title bout after an impressive victory over his Tanzanian opponent, Iddi Kayumba, in their eight-round super-bantamweight clash at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday.

The 24-year-old Laryea lived up to his pre-fight promise by stopping Kayumba in the fifth round, demonstrating his readiness to take on top-tier competition.

Laryea, who now boasts of a professional record of 6-1-1, showcased his dominance from the outset, eventually knocking out the more experienced Kayumba (16-6-2).

Ready for big challenges

“I want to announce my presence that I am ready for any opponent both on the continent and outside the continent,” Laryea told the Daily Graphic after the fight.

The bout saw Laryea unleash a relentless barrage of uppercuts, body shots, and powerful punches to the head, sending the 26-year-old Tanzanian to the canvas.

Although Kayumba managed to beat the count initially, he was unable to withstand Laryea's continued onslaught and failed to rise after being knocked down a second time.

“He is much more experienced than I am, but I have the guts and the power more than him,” Laryea remarked, highlighting his confidence and fighting spirit.

With this victory, Laryea is now expected to contend for the WBO or IBF Africa continental titles as a stepping stone towards a world title bout.