Bernard Tekpetey to decide on international future before pre-season

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 11:18

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey is contemplating a nationality switch to Bulgaria after being consistently overlooked by the senior national team, the Black Stars, since his debut in 2017.

Tekpetey, who hasn't played for the Black Stars since 2017 when he gatecrashed the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament as a 17-year-old, says he will decide on his international allegiance before departing for pre-season with Ludogorets Razgrad in the Bulgarian league.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic last Saturday on the sidelines of a blood donation drive organized by his Bernard Tekpetey Foundation in Accra, the speedy forward said he would consult with his family and pledge his international allegiance before leaving.

"It always circulates about my nationality switch because I have a Bulgarian passport. It is a very important decision that I will take with my family before leaving for pre-season," he said.

"Definitely, you will know of my decision before I leave for Bulgaria." Tekpetey, 26, also stated that he was looking for a new challenge in club football.

"The transfer window is already open and there are clubs I am speaking to. I hope I can face a different challenge in a new league as well."

Tekpetey scored 15 goals and made 10 assists in all competitions for Ludogorets last season.