Featured

Ghanaian starlet Anim Cudjoe departs Dundee United after contract standoff

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:05

Ghanaian youth international Mathew Anim Cudjoe has left Scottish Premiership side Dundee United after his contract expired at the end of the season.

Talks over a renewal proved unsuccessful and Dundee gave up their push for the talented winger's signature after he did not report for pre-season on Monday..

The attacking midfielder, a key member of Dundee United's promotion-winning campaign last season, was offered a new contract by the club.

However, negotiations with Cudjoe's representatives failed to reach an agreement on financial and sporting terms.

Dundee United confirmed Cudjoe's departure on their website on Tuesday, June 18th.

The club statement acknowledged they made an offer "reflecting our vision for Mathew," but the 20-year-old opted to pursue his career elsewhere.

Cudjoe made a valuable contribution during his time at Tannadice Park, scoring five goals in 46 appearances across the Premiership and Championship. He signed for the club in November 2021 and played a significant role in their swift return to the top flight of Scottish football last season.