Mainoo, Depay, Doku & Williams among 10 stars of Ghanaian descent at Euro 2024

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 14:34

Euro 2024, hosted in Germany, kicked off with a thrilling match between Germany and Scotland last Friday.

The UEFA European Championship, commonly known as the Euros, is one of the most-watched football tournaments worldwide, showcasing some of the best talents the sport has to offer.

This year, Euro 2024 in Germany will see a remarkable representation of players of 58 African descent, highlighting the rich diversity and multiculturalism inherent in modern football.

Among the talented players gracing the tournament, several notable individuals of Ghanaian heritage are making their mark. Let's take a closer look at each of them:

1. Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

- Depay, a former Manchester United forward, is of Ghanaian descent through his father. He made his international debut in 2013 and continues to be a key player for the Netherlands.

2. Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands)

- Born to Ghanaian parents, Frimpong has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels. He made his senior debut in 2021 and adds defensive strength to the Dutch squad.

3. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

- With Ghanaian roots through his father, Gakpo debuted for the Netherlands at UEFA Euro 2020. His attacking prowess is crucial for the Dutch team.

4. Brian Brobbey (Netherlands)

- Brobbey has already represented the Netherlands at U17 and U19 levels. His recent senior call-up in October 2023 shows his potential as a forward.