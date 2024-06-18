Featured

Journey To Columbia; Black Princesses prepare for U-20 World Cup

GraphicOnline Sports News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 08:08

The Ghana women’s national under-20 football team, the Black Princesses, is set to make waves at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

After a stunning 7-1 aggregate victory over Senegal, the Black Princesses will join Nigeria, Morocco, and Cameroon as Africa’s representatives in the prestigious tournament.

Despite qualifying for each of the last seven editions, Ghana has yet to advance past the group stage.

However, Coach Yussif Basigi and his determined squad are gearing up to break this streak and make history in Colombia, driven by the hopes and dreams of millions of Ghanaians.

The Black Princesses have been on an incredible journey, winning the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup on June 3, 2023, by defeating Nigeria. Ghana's captain, Stella Nyamekye, was named the tournament's best player, while Afi Amenyeku took home the best goalkeeper award.

Their winning streak continued at the 13th African Games held in Ghana in March 2024, where they were crowned champions of the women’s football tournament.

As they embark on their seventh historic journey to the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, the Black Princesses carry with them the unwavering support of their nation. AG Sports Management, a British agency appointed by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the African Games to secure sponsorships, has played a crucial role in this journey.

AG Sports Management has arranged a series of confidence-building events in Ghana and the UK for the Black Princesses ahead of FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Columbia.