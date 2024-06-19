Next article: I'm taking one fight at a time — Laryea

Featured

Asante Kotoko release goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, 10 others

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 14:16

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko SC have mutually parted ways with 11 players, including long-serving goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, following the end of the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement

Kotoko made the announcement on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The club held a meeting with affected players at the secretariat to finalise the decisions earlier in the day.

Danlad joined the club in 2016 and has won various titles and individual awards. He made thirteen appearances for the club during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Ghana U17, U20, and U23 goalkeeper was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The rest of the players are:

Kalo Ouattara ⁠Nicholas Osei Bonsu ⁠Augustine Agyapong ⁠Nicholas Mensah ⁠John Tedeku ⁠Sherif Mohammed (Defender) ⁠George Mfegue ⁠Serge-Eric Zeze Moise Pouaty Isaac Oppong

Kotoko, who finished in sixth place after excruciating struggles, are making significant changes to bounce back next season.