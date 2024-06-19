Abubakar shines at GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human event

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 14:35

A new sprint sensation, Hamza Abubakar, captivated the audience at last Saturday's GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human event by running a record time of 10.60 seconds to win the boys' under-18 category at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Advertisement

The talented student from Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School (OKESS) delivered a stunning performance by recording a time that surpassed even the seniors' event to clinch victory in the Ashanti regional contest, which also saw participation from the Brong Ahafo and Volta regions.

Organisers of the event have high hopes for Abubakar and believe he can become a major revelation in the next few years, and potentially make a significant impact on the global stage.

Abubakar outpaced his compatriots, Moses Mbila of Sandema SHS, who clocked 10.92 seconds, and Isaac Beniako of OKESS, who finished with a time of 11.08 seconds. His next goal is the grand finale scheduled for June 29 at the University of Ghana stadium.

While the much-anticipated seniors' event did not meet the hype, it saw Sumaila Issah win with a time of 10.67.1 seconds, narrowly beating Isaac Sarfo, who finished at 10.67.3 seconds, and George Appiah, who clocked 10.78 seconds.

Their female counterparts produced a more thrilling race, with Beatrice Boakye crossing the finish line at 12.30 seconds, followed closely by Aisha Ibrahim and Christiana Yeboah, both at 12.35 seconds.

In the girls' under-18 category, Sulemana Fulera claimed victory with a time of 12.51 seconds, followed by Comfort Asantewaa at 12.59 seconds, and Sadia Alhassan at 12.76 seconds.

The boys' under-15 category saw Alber Abofla effortlessly secure first place with a time of 12.01 seconds, trailed by Prosper Agyemang at 12.24 seconds and Alber K. Yeboah at 12.46 seconds.