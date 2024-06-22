Featured

Ghana's Amponsah ready for race in Cameroun despite late arrival

Rosalind K. Amoh Sports News Jun - 22 - 2024 , 13:02

Ghana’s long distance star, William Amponsah will be in action Saturday in the 10,000m race of the ongoing African Athletics Championship taking place in Douala, Cameroun.

Delay in confirmation of his visa affected his travel plans as he only managed to arrive in Douala on Friday night and expected to run Saturday evening

However, the African Games medalist and CAA Region Two champion has allayed fears that the late arrival will have an impact on his performance.

“Yes, I arrived late but I don’t feel tired, I’m good and have gone through some shake ups this morning. I’m looking forward to the races,” he told the Graphic online.

Amponsah will be up against his compatriot, Ishmael Arthur, and 23 other runners including four Ethiopians, three Kenyans.

Semi-finals races

Meanwhile, Ghana’s athletes will have a chance to win medals at the Championships when Day Two of the competition gets underway this afternoon.

Out of five athletes who were entered for the 100m races, four have advanced to the semi-finals to be run this afternoon as they vie for places in the final to be run later this evening.

Deborah Acheampong and Hor Halutie will contest in the women’s 100m races while Edwin Gadayi and Isaac Botsio also run in the men’s event. Brock Albert Appiah failed to make it to the semis having finished fourth in his heat.

Also this afternoon, Doris Mensah Quainoo and Evoone Britton will be in action as they compete in the final of the women 100m hurdles.