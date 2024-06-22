Featured

Ghana wins bid to host 2026 African Athletics Championships

Rosalind K. Amoh Sports News Jun - 22 - 2024 , 13:30

Ghana has won the bid to host the next African Athletics Championship to take place in 2026.

Despite putting in a last minute bid, the 2023 African Games host beat Botswana for the right to host Africa’s biggest track and field event.

Confirming, the President of Ghana Athletics, Fuseini Bawa told Graphic Online's Rosalind K. Amoh that the nod was given at the Council emergency meeting on Saturday [June 22, 2024].

"During the first council meeting, Ghana and Botswana were encouraged to put in their bids. After an emergency consultation with the Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Abdul-Majeed Bawa and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ussif Mustapha, approval was given for us to put in the bid.

"I did and last night, we were informed that we will be required to make presentations before the Executive Council. With the support of the vice president of Ghana Athletics, Charles Osei Assibey and the Deputy DG, I made the presentation after Botswana had also made theirs.

"It came down to voting and Ghana won the majority to host the 2026 continental athletics championships," Mr Bawa explained.

The Council

The Executive Council of the CAA that took the decision is made up of the president,

six vice-presidents, representing the six zones on the continent, and one athlete (Chairperson of the Athletes' Commission)