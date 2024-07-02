Next article: We're already preparing for CAF Champions League - Samartex General Manager

Former national table tennis player donates equipment to Blue Rose Club

Graphic Online Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 18:11

In a bid to revive the fortunes of table tennis in Ghana, former Black Looper Asare Amoyaw and his wife Rebecca Dosoo have donated equipment to Blue Rose Table Tennis Club.

The couple presented 200 table tennis balls and 16 sets of rubbers to the Accra-based club during a ceremony held yesterday at the D.G Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Stadium.

Mr Lord Kinful, CEO of Blue Rose Table Tennis Club, expressed his gratitude for the kind gesture. He highlighted the club's recent focus on intensive training and emphasised how the equipment will be extremely beneficial.

"We've longed for this kind of support for a long time," Mr Kinful said. "This donation comes at a perfect moment as we've begun intensive training. We are incredibly grateful for this equipment."

Miss Dosoo spoke of her concern regarding the decline of table tennis in Ghana. Having witnessed a decrease in the sport's popularity compared to the 1980s and 1990s, she expressed a desire to support the younger generation.

"Table tennis just isn't doing as well in Ghana as it used to be," Miss Dosoo stated. "We all need to work together to address this issue head-on and bring table tennis back to life."

She pledged to continue supporting the sport by donating equipment to other clubs across the country.

Youngsters from Blue Rose Table Tennis Club displayed their excitement about the new equipment, eager to put the balls and rubbers to good use.