Featured

Black Leopards confirm agreement with Maxwell Konadu as new coach

Nii Ayitey Brown Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 19:02

Ex-Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu has reached an agreement with South African side Black Leopards for a three-year deal as head coach of the club.

Advertisement

He will be joined by Solly Luvhengo as assistant coach and other technical members.

“We going to have Solly Luvhengo is going to be his assistant. We’ve got Thendayo who’s going to be the goalkeeper coach. We also have Ndlovu who’s the physical trainer. That’s going to be the people who will comprise his technical team”, the club Chairman, Tshifhiwa Thidiela confirmed.

Thidiela also confirmed Konadu’s appointment on Tuesday as the club aims to regain promotion to the top flight.

“Yes, it’s true, we can confirm that we’ve reached an agreement with one Maxwell Konadu. He’s a proven coach, leading his previous club to a fourth-place finish and the FA Cup title.” Thidiela told reporters per IDiski Times.

The second-tier team in South Africa were relegated from the top flight in the 2020/21 season and have since struggled to get back up.

The Club hopes to get back into playing top-flight football with Maxwell Konadu on their side.

The 51-year-old coach will join them from Nsoatreman FC where he had a good season, winning Nsoatreman FC their first-ever MTN FA Cup and finishing fourth in the just-ended Ghana Premier League.

Coach Konadu has experience coaching the Ghana National U20 and U23 teams as well as occupying the place of Black Stars assistant coach.

He holds both CAF coaching licenses A and B. He is set to fly to South Africa within the week to complete the necessary formalities and sign his new contract.