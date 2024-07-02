Featured

We're already preparing for CAF Champions League - Samartex General Manager

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 17:49

FC Samartex General Manager, Edmund Ackah, has revealed that the club has begun preseason on Monday, July 1, 2024, in preparation towards the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

This comes just two weeks after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, where they made history by winning their first title in only their second top-flight campaign.

By winning the title, they earned the right to represent Ghana in Africa’s flagship club competition, the CAF Champions League.

“We are resuming preseason on the first of July, Monday. We are starting because the next game is on the 16th of August in the Champions League so we cannot wait," he said during the Ghana Football Awards on Saturday.

“We need a minimum of six weeks, a maximum of eight weeks to prepare for the first leg. And for that matter, the preseason. So, we are camping in the Eastern Region, training at the favourite Safari Valley. It’s where we have been camping for the past three seasons for our preseason.”

FC Samartex will know their opponents after the draw for the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stage is conducted.