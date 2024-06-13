Next article: Messi is not coachable – Mourinho names player he regrets not signing

Featured

Cabic Promotions returns with "Cabic Big Fight Night" featuring 9 bouts

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 18:56

Popular boxing promotion outfit Cabic Promotions is back after a year's hiatus. They'll stage nine bouts on June 14, 2024, at the Idrowhyt Events Centre in Dansoman, Accra, to mark their return.

Advertisement

The event, dubbed "Cabic Big Fight Night," will be headlined by an eight-round super featherweight fight between Emmanuel Mankattah and Daniel Tetteh.

Fast-rising prospect Kofi Dana will clash with Dzivor Godsway in an eight-round lightweight contest. The middleweight division will see Michael Darko face Raymond Ansah in another eight-rounder.

The fight card also features eight-round contests in the bantamweight division (Mohammed Fuseini vs. Kamarudeen Boyefio) and super welterweight (Daniel Lartey vs. Bernard Ayittey Tagoe).

Boxing fans can expect a thrilling eight-round middleweight brawl between Joshua Quartey and Wisdom Agbogbleamenu. Gideon Nortey and Augustus Buckle will square off in a super lightweight eight-rounder.

The final two bouts see Habib Kehinde Giwa go toe-to-toe with Fuseini Ahmed in a welterweight fight, while Aminu Quarshie awaits a yet-to-be-announced opponent.

At yesterday's press conference held at the Idrowhyt Centre, Cabic Promotions CEO Ivan-Bruce Cudjoe emphasized their renewed commitment to the sport. "We're back and better," he declared, "with the goal of creating world champions." He encouraged boxing fans to attend the event and witness a "miracle."

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Abraham Kotei Neequaye expressed his satisfaction with the sport's growing influence in the country. He pledged the GBA's continued efforts to restore boxing's status as a national pastime.