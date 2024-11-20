Next article: GFA presents buses to nine Division One clubs as part of Bus Acquisition Strategy

Bagerbaseh kicks off Interplast Tennis Tournament with win

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Nov - 20 - 2024 , 14:15

National tennis top seed, Japheth Bagerbaseh, started the Interplast Masters Tennis Tournament on a high note, overcoming Benjamin Fumi in a hard-fought match last Monday at the Accra Lawn Tennis Court.

Bagerbaseh, who entered the tournament as a favourite, faced a stern test in the opening set as Fumi’s resilience and sharp gameplay saw him claim it 6-3.

However, the experienced Bagerbaseh regrouped, producing a dominant display to win the second set 6-0. The decisive third set was a tense affair, but Bagerbaseh prevailed in the tie-break, securing the match 3-6, 6-0, 10-6.

Johnson Acquah also battled back to defeat Reginald Okantey in a closely contested encounter, 3-6, 7-6(8), 10-8. Benjamin Palm displayed superior form, beating Michael Asokwa 6-1, 6-3.

Samuel Nyamekye cruised past Edward Donkor with an emphatic 6-1, 6-0 victory while Raphael Nii Ankrah edged Isaac Titiriku 7-5, 4-3 before Titiriku retired.

Kenneth Adjokatse comfortably defeated Donatus Nyaaba 6-3, 6-1, Bernard Ashitey Armaah outlasted Pascal Ziyab in a thrilling 6-0, 4-6, 10-5 encounter, while Lameck Bagerbaseh made light work of Felix Hammond, winning 6-1, 1-0 (retired).

Ladies’ category heats up

The women's division also saw intense competition as Naa Amanuah Ankrah narrowly defeated Philipina Sewornu in a three-set thriller, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8, while Naa Ayorkor Ofoli dominated Sekina Adams with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 performance.