Clement Quartey Snr: GOC pays tribute to Olympic trailblazer

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has paid a heartfelt tribute to Ghana’s sporting icon, Clement Isaac ‘Ike’ Quartey Snr, who passed away in London on November 2, 2024, at the age of 86.

A pioneer whose achievements reshaped the landscape of African sports, the late Ike Quartey Snr made history in 1960 as the first black African to win an Olympic medal, catapulting Ghana onto the global stage and inspiring a generation of athletes.

In a moving tribute, the GOC described the late boxer as a “trailblazer” whose silver medal in Rome was a personal triumph and a watershed moment for African sport. “The entire Olympic Movement in Ghana is profoundly saddened by the passing of Clement Quartey Snr,” said the GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah.

“His achievements paved the way for African athletes on the global stage, and his legacy will remain a guiding light for generations. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, especially his brother, former WBA welterweight champion, Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey.”

Clement 'Ike' Quartey Snr lost to Bohumil Němeček of Czechoslovakia in the men's light-welterweight final

The late Ike Quartey Snr etched his name in the annals of history at the 1960 Rome Olympics, clinching a silver medal in the light-welterweight boxing division. His victory over opponents from Morocco, Iraq, South Korea and Poland made him the first black African to mount the Olympic podium. Although he lost the final to Czech boxer, Bohumil Němeček, his silver medal marked a historic breakthrough for Africa, coming just days before Ethiopian marathoner Abebe Bikila’s iconic barefoot victory as the first Olympic gold medallist from Africa.

The Ghanaian icon's triumphs extended beyond the Olympics. In 1962, he captured gold at the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia, joining compatriots Mike Ahey and Eddie Blay in showcasing Ghana’s sporting excellence. His achievements embodied the hopes of a young, independent Ghana and inspired countless athletes to pursue greatness.

The Ghanaian inspired a generation of African athletes after his historic feat at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games

Ike Quartey Snr’s legacy also lived on through his younger brother, Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey, who represented Ghana at the 1988 Seoul Olympics before rising to prominence as a world champion boxer.

The GOC hailed the late boxer as a symbol of resilience and a beacon of sporting excellence for Ghana and Africa. “His contributions laid the foundation for Ghana’s standing in international sports,” Mr Nunoo Mensah noted in his tribute. “He was a true icon, and his memory should be immortalised, describing him as “an enduring symbol of resilience, hope and greatness.”