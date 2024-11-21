Featured

Genser PGA Championship set to thrill at Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono

Nov - 21 - 2024

Golfers from nine African nations, including Zimbabwe, Uganda, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana, are gearing up for the highly anticipated 2024 Genser PGA Championship.

The prestigious event will take place at the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono, Accra, from November 27 to 30, marking the 11th edition of the championship and introducing a new title sponsor, Genser Energy.

Genser Energy, a leading provider of sustainable distributed energy solutions, has committed to sponsoring the four-day competition, bringing fresh excitement and significant investment to the tournament.

Showcase of Africa’s best golfers

The Genser PGA Championship will feature three competitive categories: Regular Pros, Seniors, and Ladies. Regular professionals will compete across 72 holes over four days, while the Seniors and Ladies will play across three days. The tournament will adhere to the rules of golf as sanctioned by the Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews, the United States Golf Association, and local rules of the Celebrity Golf Club.

With a prize pool of GHS 411,000, the competition promises to be intense, drawing top talents from across the continent. Among the local favourites are Kojo Barni, Vincent Torgah, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Augustine Mannaseh, and Lucky Ayisah, who recently triumphed at the Memory Lane qualifier and the Ghana Open Tournament at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

Nigeria’s challenge and Ghana’s response

After Nigeria’s Sunday Oladape claimed victory at last year’s championship in Damang, Ghana’s home-based professionals have intensified their training in preparation for the upcoming showdown. Many have been refining their skills at their respective courses, determined to reclaim the title on home soil.

The Director of Operations for the PGA, Alhaji Ahmed Padori, expressed gratitude to Genser Energy for their sponsorship, describing it as a vital boost for professional golf in Ghana.

“We hope this partnership with Genser Energy will foster long-term collaboration for the development of professional golf in Ghana. I urge our home-based pros to train rigorously and make the nation proud,” said Alhaji Padori.

Tournament directors Rev. Akwasi Prempeh and Eric Henaku also highlighted the extensive preparations underway at the Celebrity Golf Club to ensure a seamless and successful event. They thanked the leadership of the Celebrity Golf Club and Genser Energy for their support and called on participants to display professionalism and discipline throughout the championship.

Excitement builds ahead of the Championship



The Genser PGA Championship promises not only intense competition but also an opportunity to spotlight the growth of golf in Ghana and the wider African region. With the stakes higher than ever and top talent ready to battle it out, fans can expect a spectacular showcase of golfing excellence.

The event will cap off the PGA calendar for 2024 and solidify Ghana’s position as a premier destination for professional golf on the continent.