Leicester City confirm Ghanaian Star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku ruled out for the season

Kweku Zurek Sports News Nov - 21 - 2024 , 10:47

Leicester City have been dealt a major blow as Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The 19-year-old sustained the injury during Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last Friday. Substituted in the first half, Fatawu returned to England early, and soon after, shared a photo from a hospital bed, confirming his surgery.

Leicester confirm setback



Leicester City manager Steve Cooper confirmed the severity of the injury during a press conference ahead of the club’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

“It’s not good; it’s a serious injury,” Cooper said. “He’s had an ACL injury which is going to rule him out for the rest of the season. It’s a real blow, first and foremost for him.

“He’s a young player, and while ACL injuries are unfortunately part of football, it’s still a difficult one to take at his age. We now have to support him in every way possible to ensure his rehabilitation is smooth and productive.”

Cooper added, “We were enjoying his journey in the Premier League. He was showing great potential, and while this is a pause, we are confident he’ll come back as a stronger player and person. With his mentality, I believe that will be the case.”

Fatawu’s Reaction

Taking to social media, Fatawu reassured fans following the successful surgery. “My surgery was successful, and I just want to let you know I’m feeling good. Thank you for all your best wishes,” he wrote.

In a heartfelt post, he also acknowledged the support of his team-mates. “Good to have team-mates like this. They gave me good energy before the surgery, and I really appreciate that. Love you all. I’ll be back stronger.”

Squad and transfer implications

Fatawu’s absence is a significant loss for Leicester City, especially given his growing influence in the squad. The winger’s team-mates, including Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, and Kasey McAteer, were among those who sent him their best wishes, highlighting his popularity within the ranks.

While Leicester’s injury concerns extend to Jordan Ayew, who also picked up a knee issue on international duty, Cooper confirmed that Ayew’s condition isn’t as serious as initially feared. Additionally, Patson Daka is in contention to make his first appearance of the season.

Fatawu’s injury could prompt Leicester to reassess their transfer plans in the upcoming January window to bolster their squad depth.

Promising talent on pause

Fatawu, known for his pace and flair, has been a bright spark in Leicester’s campaign, showcasing the potential to be a key player for the Foxes. His journey in the Premier League may have been interrupted, but both the club and player remain optimistic about his return.

As Fatawu begins his road to recovery, Ghana and Leicester fans and team-mates alike will undoubtedly rally around him, eager to see the talented Ghanaian winger back on the pitch.