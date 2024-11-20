Featured

GFA presents buses to nine Division One clubs as part of Bus Acquisition Strategy

Kweku Zurek Sports News Nov - 20 - 2024 , 12:32

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has handed over buses to nine Division One League (DOL) clubs as part of its Bus Acquisition Strategy.

The presentation, held yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium, fulfilled a pledge made by GFA President Kurt Okraku at the association’s 29th Congress in Kumasi last year.

The buses were awarded to the top three clubs in each of the DOL’s three zones. Beneficiary clubs included New Edubiase United FC, Okwawu United FC, Young Apostles FC, Techiman Heroes FC, Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs FC, Basake Holy Stars FC, Vision FC, Hohoe United FC, and Victory Club Warriors FC.

Presentation ceremony

At the event, GFA President Kurt Okraku explained that the Bus Acquisition Strategy was designed to enhance the comfort and welfare of players and staff during travels.

“The acquisition of these buses was funded by increased inflows generated through the collective performance of our clubs. This initiative is part of the merit awards for the 2023/2024 season. We aim to extend this effort to other clubs in the upcoming season, with details to be announced soon,” Mr. Okraku stated.

He further revealed plans to extend the initiative to the Women’s Premier League, with four clubs set to receive buses in the coming days.

Expressing gratitude to the GFA Executive Committee, Mr. Okraku said their support had been instrumental in addressing the fundamental challenges facing Ghanaian football.

Beneficiaries’ reactions

Representatives from all beneficiary clubs, except New Edubiase United, were present at the ceremony and expressed their gratitude to the GFA.

The Communications Director of Techiman Heroes, Gideon Bekoe, commended the GFA President for fulfilling his promise. “Transportation has been a problem, and now we are getting a bus. This will benefit us greatly and improve our operations as a club,” he said.

The General Manager of Okwawu United, Nana Kwame Dankwa echoed similar sentiments, noting that the buses would alleviate significant transportation challenges faced by many clubs. “This initiative will go a long way in solving the major problem of transportation for clubs in Ghana,” he said.