You have always maintained our cordial relationship like a son - Bawku Naba to Dr. Bawumia

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 13 - 2023 , 12:14

The Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II likened Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's relationship with him to that of a "father and son,".

Welcoming the Vice President to his Palace in Bawku on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Bawku Naba recalled Dr. Bawumia's visit over a decade ago to inform him of his selection as running mate to then-candidate Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Bawumia's return to the Palace, this time to announce his candidacy as the NPP flagbearer, further highlighted their ongoing rapport, with the Bawku Naba praising Dr. Bawumia for maintaining a "cordial and friendly relationship" and demonstrating a commitment to the people's well-being.

"Over a decade ago, when you were selected as a running mate, you visited this palace to inform me about it. I am not surprised you are here today because you have kept a very close cordial and friendly relationship ever since," the Bawku Naba remarked.

He continued, "I specifically complained about the Bongo-Bawku Road, and you responded positively and initiated construction." The Bawkunaba also commended Dr. Bawumia for his leadership qualities, calling them "good traits for leadership."

"I have keenly observed your progress in politics and you have demonstrated humility, respect, calmness, unity, and genuine commitment to people, which are good traits for leadership," the Bawku Naba added.

However, amidst the praise, the Bawkunaba expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict in Bawku, highlighting its devastating impact on the community. He appealed to Dr. Bawumia, who also expressed concern, to play a role in bringing lasting peace to the region.

"Your Excellency, as you are aware, over the last two years, Bawku and neighbouring towns have been engulfed in an unfortunate conflict that has resulted in the loss of many lives and property. Sadly, the conflict has even extended to parts of the North East Region, where people and buses have been attacked," the Bawku Naba shared.

"I have a firm belief that if you become President, you will want to preside over a peaceful nation and a peaceful Kusaug Traditional Area that will support your vision for development. It is my belief that you have what it takes to bring this conflict to an end and help save lives and property."