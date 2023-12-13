Prominent NPP Member and Busia's sister, Ama Busia, passes away

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 13 - 2023 , 08:21

Madam Ama Bame Busia, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and sister of former Ghanaian Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia, passed away peacefully in her hospital bed at the Nyaho Medical Centre on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the age of 87.

Her son, Dr. Obeng Busia, confirmed the news of her passing to Asaase Radio, stating that she succumbed to a short illness.

Ama Busia's legacy is intertwined with the NPP's history. She was a key member of the party and served as both the first and third National Vice Chairperson. Until her passing, she remained engaged as a member of the NPP Council of Elders.

Beyond her party affiliation, Ama Busia was a staunch advocate for justice and democracy. She famously became a political critic of the Acheampong government, leading to seven arrests, including a 90-day detention.

Education

Despite losing both parents at a young age, Ama Busia carved a path of success through education. She attended Wenchi Methodist School, Methodist Middle Girls' School in Kumasi, and later trained as a teacher at the Komenda Training College.

In 1959, she accompanied her brother into exile in London due to political unrest. In London, she furthered her education at the Regent Street Polytechnic, studying Institutional Management and Catering.

Memoir

In November 2022, she launched her memoir titled: ‘Bittersweet Pill of Politics’. Reviewing the book, Madam Elizabeth Ohene told a story of her humble beginnings — seven times arrested and three months in detention during General Acheampong’s regime — through to what is described as her sweet days under Ex-President Kufuor as a Council of State member.

She received applause from the Vice-President who also launched the book, her son and Chief Executive of DVLA, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Publisher of her book, and others, for her role in nation-building.

A message from former President Mahama, through his 2020 running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, said Madam Ama Busia deserves to be celebrated.

Madam Ama Busia encouraged more women to enter politics.

Former President Kufuor shared some fond memories about Madam Busia in their youth and congratulated her for her work.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was in Qatar at the time, joined virtually and praised Ama Busia for her role in politics. Her son and Chief Ex­ecutive Officer of the Drivers Vehicle and Licensing Au­thority (DVLA), Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia also spoke at the event.