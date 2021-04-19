Bawumia is a gem - Ama Busia

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Ama Busia, has heaped praises on the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Madam Ama Bame Busia, in a television interview with Okyeman TV, was of the view that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a gem and for that matter, she holds him in high esteem.
“That young man [Bawumia] is a gem. I hold Dr. Bawumia in high esteem and have unwavering faith in him” Madam Ama Busia said during the interview.
The sister of late Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia recounted how she initially opposed the choice of Dr. Bawumia as running mate to then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
However, the demeanour, determination, dedication and competence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia changed her mind, resulting in the warm welcome she gave to him.
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has, over the years, become a household name due to his prowess in the field of economic management, digitization of the economy and other equally important activities he has undertaken as the Vice President of the Republic.
I asked Akufo-Addo to forgive me for opposing Bawumia as running mate
Madam Ama Busia said that she rues ever raising eyebrows over Bawumia as a choice of running mate to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2008 elections.
In the interview, Madam Busia emphasized that Dr. Bawumia has paid his dues to the New Patriotic Party and is more than qualified to lead the party into the next elections.
“Dr. Bawumia has paid his dues to the New Patriotic Party” she stated. Continuing, she asked President Akufo-Addo for forgiveness for ever opposing the vice presidential candidature of Dr. Bawumia in 2008 as he has proven his critics wrong with his performance.
"I told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that if I ever opposed his selection of Dr Bawumia as running mate, he should please forgive me” she said.
Bawumia is Ghana’s best ever Vice President - Ama Busia
The stalwart NPP woman described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the best Vice President Ghana has ever had.
Madam Ama Busia commended Dr. Bawumia for his competence and dedication to duty, stating emphatically that no Vice President comes close to him.
"When it comes to Bawumia, let me stand up for him. He has performed so well as Vice President and I say no Vice President has worked so hard and performed better than him in Ghana," said Madam Ama Busia.
"May be in future, we will see one, but he has been the best so far."
She added that Dr. Bawumia's hardwork and competence has made the task of administering the country easier for President Akufo-Addo.
"He has made the job easier for Nana. While Nana is focused on the political side, Bawumia is also focused on the economic side. He has really done well and you have to give praise where praise is due."
"He has worked so hard, which I really appreciate. I commend him and his team, which he leads. It is a very powerful team; Osafo Marfo, Ken Ofori Atta and the rest."