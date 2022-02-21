The vociferous Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has explained why he is “furious” about what he describes as the long absence of the MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo from Parliament.
Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show Monday [Feb21,2022] morning, Mr Agyapong said he was furious because he was at the receiving end of insults because he was part of the campaigners for Ms Safo's re-election in 2020.
He indicated that after campaigning for the NPP to select her as a Parliamentary candidate, and she went ahead to win the constituency Parliamentary election and returned to Parliament in 2020, only for her to be staying away from Parliament when the NPP needs her presence, was problematic.
He reiterated his allegation that Ms Safo was demanding to be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she will play ball with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary caucus.
"A whole minister, Cabinet Minister, demanding that now she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before ...”
Asked whether it was true that Ms Safo has indeed requested for that, Mr Agyapong insisted she has requested for that.
On whether that could cost her, her seat, Mr Agyapong said, "of course, if you don't come to Parliament and you are on TikTok dancing..."
Already, Ms Adwoa Safo’s aide has denied that allegation of demanding to be made a Deputy Majority Leader.
Watch the video below when Mr Agyapong appeared on GTV Monday morning
Why Ken Agyapong is furious about Adwoa Safo's absence in Parliament https://t.co/UHWuJMSCLK pic.twitter.com/i1sQb7usEe— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) February 21, 2022
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.