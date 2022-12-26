[VIDEO] When Bawumia visited Apostle Owusu-Bempah on Christmas Day

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, and his congregation for the Christmas Service on Sunday.
The Vice President said Christmas, which signifies the birth of Jesus Christ was very important for humanity.
Dr Bawumia made reference to the birth of Christ in a manger with the animals and said it is a great day to celebrate for humanity, because irrespective of where you were born, God has plans for everyone.
"It doesn't matter where you were born, if God has plans for you, you will go forward."
"We have a lot to be thankful for. We sometimes labour in our problems, but when we look at it, we have a lot to be thankful for, we have to be thankful for the little things that we take for granted."
The Vice President said Ghanaians should be thankful to God that the country is the most peaceful country in West Africa.
He expressed appreciation for Rev Owusu-Bempah for his prayers for the country and urged him to continue with the prayers.
The Vice President gave a thanks offering of GH¢50,000 to the church, which was handed over to the church on his behalf by his Spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako and the boss of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku, who together with many other leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) joined the Vice President to the Christmas Day church service.
When Bawumia visited Apostle Owusu-Bempah on Christmas Day https://t.co/ghOtB0KInK pic.twitter.com/seWNGZLkkZ— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) December 26, 2022
