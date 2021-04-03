Whatsapp News editor granted bail

The Editor of Whatsapp News, David Tamakloe, who was arrested by the police on Thursday, April 1, 2021 has been granted a police enquiry bail.
He was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on alleged offences of attempt to commit crime.
According to a police statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs of the CID, Deputy Superintendent, Ms Juliana Obeng, the suspect was arrested for attempted extortion crontrary to sections 18(1) and 151(1) and publication of false news contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
"Suspect after being cautioned has been released on police enquiry bail to a surety to report on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 for further action.
:However, the CID denied any allegation of arresting the suspect at gun point," the police statement added.
