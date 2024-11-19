Featured

Bawumia to commission Walewale Watermelon Factory on Friday

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will on Friday, November 22, 2024, commission the Walewale Watermelon Factory in Walewale, located in the North East Region.

Dr. Bawumia initially cut the sod for the factory's construction in 2019, and with all installations and machinery now completed, the facility is ready for commissioning.

The Walewale Watermelon Factory, a subsidiary of Champion Foods and Beverages Limited—a wholly Ghanaian-owned company—is part of the government’s flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) industrialisation initiative.

Once operational, the factory is expected to produce approximately 10 metric tonnes of watermelon and various juice beverages daily.

Walewale and its surrounding towns, renowned for their abundant watermelon production, stand to benefit significantly. Over 3,000 peasant farmers are expected to reduce post-harvest losses and boost their incomes through partnerships with the factory.

Additionally, the facility will directly employ over 400 individuals in various capacities, providing crucial job opportunities for the youth and enhancing economic growth in the region.