Independent Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah withdraws and endorses NDC's Joana Gyan Cudjoe for Amenfi Central parliamentary election

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Politics Nov - 19 - 2024 , 14:59

The incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Amenfi Central Constituency, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah, who was aggrieved and decided to contest the 2024 Parliamentary election as an independent candidate following his inability to secure the party's nod for another term in office has withdrawn from the race.

He has subsequently thrown his support for Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who is contesting the 2024 Amenfi Central parliamentary election on the ticket of the NDC.

“I wish to let the good people of Amenfi Central and the general public know of my decision to withdraw my independent candidature from the 2024 Amenfi Central Parliamentary election forthwith,” Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah said in a press statement issued on Tuesday [Nov 19, 2024].



The decision, he said, was informed by the decision by the Sekondi High Court and the Electoral Commission to clear the NDC’s parliamentary candidate to contest the election.



“I believe that my reasons for filing to contest the election as an independent candidate is no longer tenable,” he indicated



He stated the interest of the NDC remained paramount and commended the party elders and other leading members who offered invaluable counsel that has led to the decision to withdraw.



