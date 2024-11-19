Featured

Bawumia to commission new Walewale Central Mosque on Friday

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 19 - 2024 , 16:03

The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will on Friday, November 22, commission the newly constructed Walewale Central Mosque in Walewale, North East Region.

The mosque, facilitated by Dr. Bawumia, who hails from the town, boasts facilities, including separate sections for men and women, as well as offices for the Imam.

Advertisement

Walewale, with its significant Muslim population, has long struggled with an old mosque that could no longer accommodate the growing number of worshippers.

The new mosque, whose construction began a few years ago, has been expanded to address this challenge and cater to the town's increasing population.

The commissioning ceremony will coincide with the congregational Friday (Jummah) prayers in the afternoon, drawing traditional rulers, Imams, and members of the Walewale community and surrounding areas.

Dr. Bawumia has extended support to Zongo and Muslim communities, funding the construction and renovation of mosques and schools across the country.