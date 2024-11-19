Featured

NDC government will fairly share the national cake - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 19 - 2024 , 16:39

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has assured Ghanaians that the next NDC government will fairly and equitably share the national cake.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said this on Tuesday when she paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Waala Traditional Council, Naa Seidu Pelpuo IV, at his palace in Wa at the start of her two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

She said the NDC stands for development, adding that the party which provided massive infrastructural development across the country, will do more when elected in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said unlike the NDC that takes care of the interests of all Ghanaians, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) discriminates when it comes to the development of the country.

She said some leaders of the ruling party have openly admitted that their government deliberately neglects people in constituencies that do not vote for the NPP.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the neglect by the NPP government should strengthen the hands of voters in neglected constituencies and regions to vote massively for NDC presidential candidate, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, on December 7, 2024 when the presidential and parliamentary elections take place.

She said voting overwhelmingly for Mr. Mahama will usher in a new NDC government to reset the country, provide jobs, improve education at all levels and financially empower women.

For his part, Waa Naa Seidu Pelpuo IV commended Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for the visit and called for peace in the upcoming general elections.