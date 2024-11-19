Featured

NPP fabricating opinion polls to undermine credible projections - Mahama

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Nov - 19 - 2024 , 11:37

The presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of deception, pointing to promises of giving each constituency $1million each year as something which has not been fulfilled.

Addressing NDC supporters at a rally in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern region on Monday, Mr Mahama asked the gathering if the constituency had received its share of the promised $1 million.

“Kyebi, people think all is well with you here and that there is no hardship, if you look at the promises they made, they said $1 million would be given to every constituency annually. If they did not allocate it to any constituency at all, at least Abuakwa South Constituency should have received its share,” Mr Mahama said.

Given that President Akufo-Addo hails from Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Constituency, Mr Mahama said, “You should have received $8 million by now, which could have been used for development. I have been shown a long list of issues here, including poor roads, lack of water, and many other neglected areas. The factories they promised to create jobs for the youth also did not materialise."

He called on voters in the area to vote out the NPP to serve as punishment for their unfulfilled promises.

“The time is now. The Atewa Forest is nearby—that is where the elephant belongs,” he said.

Mr Mahama's #Mahama4Change2024 tour on Monday burst into life in the Eastern Region, the home region of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, electrifying crowds on Day One.

The former president kicked off his campaign trail at the Nsawam Lorry Park in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, rallying enthusiastic supporters.

Mr Mahama also accused the NPP of fabricating opinion polls to undermine credible projections that predict a decisive victory for the NDC in the upcoming December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Mahama, addressing NDC supporters and chiefs at Teacher Mante in Ayensuano constituency in Eastern Region on Monday stated that this year’s election marks a rare moment where all reliable polls indicate a clear one-touch win for the NDC.

“We vote every four years. Of all the elections held, the 7th December 2024 election has been an election predicting a decisive win for the NDC. When you monitor various researches, all point to NDC’s victory on 7th December. We have something we call Opinion polls. We have various organisations that have expertise in opinion polls the Economist Intelligence Unit, Fitch Solutions, and Global Info Analytics all predicting a one-touch victory for NDC. No second round,” Mr Mahama said.

He added “So now, our elephant brothers have started their own opinion polls Their opinion polls are fake. Those behind are not known, no methodology, it is not clear ,just claiming their opinion polls predicts Dr. Bawumia will win. A.B. Fuseini will say you are tickling yourself and laughing. By the grace of God NDC will win,” Mr Mahama said.

He attributed this to widespread public discontent over the state of the economy, noting that hardship, unemployment, and national debt have reached unprecedented levels under the NPP government.

He contrasted the current economic situation with his tenure, pointing out that during the NDC’s time in office, rail services such as the Accra-Nsawam train route were operational, while under the NPP’s leadership, infrastructure had been neglected and rail track assets reportedly looted.

“Nothing is working under the NPP government,” he declared, adding that it was time for the administration to be kicked out of office.

Mr Mahama expressed concern over what he said was "the long-term impact of NPP’s economic mismanagement", stating that Ghana could take 20 to 30 years to recover from the "financial mess" and long-term debt commitments as some loans and bonds will take 20 - 30 years to pay.

The former President then turned his focus to gender equality, championing his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as Ghana’s potential first female vice president, a milestone he believes will empower more women to pursue leadership roles.

Mr Mahama reiterated the NDC’s commitment to gender parity through the implementation of the affirmative action law which enjoins governments to ensure that by 2028, appointments would achieve a 50/50 balance of men and women, ensuring equal representation.

At Adeiso in the Upper West Akim constituency, Mr Mahama himself drummed up support, urging the gathering and voters to consider the poor state of the economy and vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to enable an economic recovery under an NDC led government.

As the day unfolded, Mr Mahama engaged with communities in the Lower West Akim's Asamankese, listening to concerns and outlining plans to traders and shoppers alike at a community engagement in the central business area in Asamankese before to Kyebi in the Abuakwa South constituency, where he was received with a warm welcome by an enthusiastic crowd.

For the next five days, Mr Mahama's team is in the Eastern Region selling the "Reset Ghana agenda."