Vice President Bawumia leads delegation to Jawula’s funeral

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday led a government delegation to attend the funeral (Adua) of Lepowura, Alhaji Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula, at Kpembe in the East Gonja District of the Savanah Region.
The Jawula Family of the Lepo gate has set aside February 3 to 9 for the adua of their kinsman to round it up with the 40-day adua to be held in Accra.
Also at the funeral was a delegation from Parliament, led by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia expressed the deepest condolences of the government to the chiefs and people of the area for the loss of the Yagbonwura and also the Lepowura.
Jawula's death
Lepowura Alhaji Jawula, with a statesman profile, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, on January 21, aged 73.
He was buried the next day in accordance with the custom of his Islamic faith.
As a civil servant, he rose through the ranks to become a Chief Director in public service, and was best remembered for his long association with Ghana football, serving at club and international levels, and rising to become Chairman of the Ghana Football Association in the mid-1990s.