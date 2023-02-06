NDC resolves Minority leadership reshuffle differences

The differences between the national leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority Caucus in Parliament over the reshuffle have been resolved.
The misunderstanding was triggered by the reshuffle which the Minority leadership said they were not consulted.
Graphic Online's Parliamentary correspondent reports that the party has thrown it's weight behind the new Minority leadership with Cassiel Ato Forson as leader.
The resolution came after a meeting that was jointly called by the national leadership, the Council of Elders and the Minority Caucus in Parliament today.
The meeting attracted the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; the General Secretary, Fiifi Kwetey as well as members of the Council of Elders.
Those from the Council of Elders included its Chairman, Mahama Iddrisu, Christiana Amoako Nuamah.
Already, the former Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has said an intervention by former President John Dramani Mahama "has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle."
Muntaka's reaction
To all our supporters within and without. I had a lengthy meeting with my big brother, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday evening over the parliamentary reshuffle. I want to first of all thank him for the words of advice and encouragement to me as a younger brother.
His Excellency's intervention has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle. We are for the interest of our party NDC. We need to move on as a party and channel all our energies towards 2024 elections.
I thank all our chiefs, Queen Mothers Imams, supporters for your prayers and solidarity. I pray for Allah’s guidance in all our affairs. Long live NDC long live Ghana.
more to follow...