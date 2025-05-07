Featured

Techiman South, Ayawaso West Wuogon cases reopened - President Mahama

Mohammed Ali Politics May - 07 - 2025 , 22:29 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has said he has reopened investigations into "several politically linked violent incidents," including the 2020 Techiman South election shooting and the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election disturbances, pledging that justice will be pursued for all victims.

In a national address on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to give an account of his first 120 days in office, President Mahama said investigations had been revived into a number of cases that had remained unresolved for years.

He noted that both the 2020 and 2024 election-related killings were being revisited, and some had already seen progress in court.

“We promise to open investigations into major unresolved criminal cases, including the 2020 election killings, the murder of Ahmed Suale, and the tragic death of Silas Wulo Chame,” Mr Mahama said during the televised speech.

In the Techiman South case, where two persons were killed during the 2020 general election, Mr Mahama disclosed that three individuals had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and were now facing trial at the High Court.

Touching on the death of Silas Wulochame in Banda, Mr Mahama explained that a fresh request had been submitted to the Chief of Army Staff to release military personnel implicated in the incident.

According to him, the crime scene has also been revisited as part of the reopened investigation.

On the January 31, 2019 by-election violence in Ayawaso West Wuogon, where 18 persons sustained injuries, the President stated that his government would not allow the matter to be ignored.

He revealed that Assistant Superintendent of Police Azugu, who was said to have played a central role in the security operation on the day, is now cooperating with the National Investigations Bureau to help identify and prosecute others involved.

“We will not let that matter die without justice being served to the victims,” Mr Mahama said.

He stressed that the drive to reopen these cases was not only about accountability but also about restoring public trust in the justice system. “Delivering justice is crucial for national healing and trust in our institutions,” he added.

Mr Mahama also mentioned ongoing investigations into deaths that occurred during the 2024 elections, listing areas such as Damongo, Nkoranza South, Funsi North, and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba.

He said these incidents were being handled by a newly formed special task force under the Inspector General of Police.

“These are senseless deaths that should never again happen in our nation. Elections are to choose leaders, not to murder our citizens,” he said.

He also disclosed that the Attorney-General was preparing a report for Cabinet, which would propose compensation for victims and families affected by politically motivated violence.

PLAYBACK: What President Mahama said about his 120 days in office performance