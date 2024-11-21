Featured

Samira Bawumia: Ghana needs a leader like my husband

Mrs. Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has passionately endorsed her husband as the leader Ghana needs, citing his integrity, problem-solving abilities, and dedication to the nation.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show on November 20, 2024, Mrs. Bawumia shared her belief that Ghana deserves a leader with her husband’s qualities.

“I don’t think about it as becoming First Lady; I think about it as giving Ghana a chance to experience an incredible leader. And I know Dr Bawumia. He’s obviously my husband. He’s an incredible man, very gifted, a problem solver. He works very hard; he’s an honest man,” she stated.

Confidence in leadership

Mrs. Bawumia expressed her full confidence in Dr Bawumia’s ability to lead Ghana towards transformation. Reflecting on her evolving role from campaigning as the wife of a running mate to that of a presidential candidate’s spouse, she acknowledged the added pressures but remained steadfast in her belief in his vision for the country.

“When I was campaigning as the wife of the running mate, it was slightly different. But now, being at the head is slightly different but still the same, once you believe in the candidate that you are putting out there. And I have no doubt that Dr Bawumia will be the President that Ghana needs,” she added.

Focus on supporting Bawumia’s campaign



When asked about her potential priorities as First Lady, Mrs. Bawumia emphasised that her current focus is on helping her husband secure the presidency.

“Honestly, I haven’t given it a thought. I am campaigning for His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next President of Ghana, and I will continue to do my best in whatever capacity I find myself. As First Lady, whatever I’ve done as Second Lady, I’ll build on those successes. But my preoccupation, honestly, is getting Bawumia elected as President because Ghana deserves a President like him,” she affirmed.

Addressing challenges and feedback

Mrs. Bawumia also addressed criticisms of the current government, acknowledging that no administration can solve every problem but asserting that the government has prioritised the needs of the people.

“We should be open to different points of view and different experiences that people share. So for me, if it’s honest feedback... And yes, I don’t think that any government can solve every problem that exists. But I know that our government has been an honest government, has thought about the people, has put in place policies that have benefited the people of this country,” she remarked.